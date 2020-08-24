Doncic enjoys game-winner: It was one of the best feelings ever

Doncic hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to see the Mavericks edge the Clippers 135-133 on Sunday (August 23), bringing the Western Conference first-round series level at 2-2.

After the incredible game-winner, the guard's team-mates ran towards him to celebrate.

Doncic, 21, said it was a special moment, the reigning Rookie of the Year telling reporters: "I was just trying to make it.

"I can't explain the emotions I had not only when the ball goes in, [but] when I see the whole team running towards me, that was something special, one of the best feelings I've ever had as a player and just something special.

"This team is something special."

Doncic was under an injury cloud after hurting his ankle during Game 3.

The Slovenian ended up posting a triple-double of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists despite not being at full fitness.

"The guys you don't hear about behind [the scenes] did an amazing job with me yesterday, we were working on it the whole day, they were helping me the whole time, whatever I needed," Doncic said.

"Obviously it wasn't 100 per cent but I think it was good."

Doncic became the first player with 43-plus points, 17-plus rebounds and 13-plus assists in a playoff game in NBA history, as per the Mavs.

The only player to manage those numbers in a regular-season game was Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.