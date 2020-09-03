Doncic fined $15,000 for throwing ball at referee's legs

The reigning Rookie of the Year caught referee Bill Kennedy on the baseline immediately after being whistled for an offensive foul in the third quarter of Game 6.

The incident drew a technical foul and Doncic has now been hit with a financial punishment, as confirmed by NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe on Wednesday (September 2).

The contest was a highly-charged affair and Doncic is not alone in being fined, with Clippers forward Marcus Morris ordered to pay $35,000 for "recklessly striking" the Slovenian.

Morris caught Doncic as he was driving to the basket in the first quarter, sending his opponent to the floor after catching him in the face.

The NBA has fined Morris more than the normal amount as he has already been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court.

The Clippers' 4-2 series victory over Dallas set up a Western Conference semi-final with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.