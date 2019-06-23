Magic Johnson looks into crystal ball and predicts Lakers' season

Davis is poised to join the Lakers after a reported trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, which will see Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks in exchange for the NBA All-Star.

James swapped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in 2018-19 but his blockbuster arrival did not bring playoff basketball back to Staples Center amid fitness and form issues.

But with James set to be supported by another genuine star, former president of basketball operations Johnson predicts the Lakers to improve in 2019-20.

"LeBron is still, you know, the best in basketball," Johnson said at the BET Experience Genius Talks on Saturday.

"And I think that when you put another superstar with him, an Anthony Davis, both of them will allow each other now to really play their game and dominate, because what happens, the floor will open up.

"And LeBron is such an incredible passer and driver, and he always makes his teammate better. So look for Anthony really to have probably one of his greatest seasons."

Hall of Famer and Lakers great Johnson notably called an impromptu meeting in April to announce he was stepping down from his role as president of basketball operations.

Johnson cited maintaining a strong relationship with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss as a major factor in his decision.

In fact, even after he left the Lakers franchise he still had a hand in bringing Davis to Los Angeles.

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson said he urged Buss and other top executives to finish the deal which sent multiple first-round draft picks and youngsters Ball, Ingram, and Hart away.

"I'm still going to be right there and I'm still going to be calling and giving them notes," Johnson said earlier in the month. "I told them that this trade could be great for the next 10 years for the Lakers. That's what I sent in the note."