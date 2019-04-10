English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Magic Johnson shockingly steps down as LA Lakers president

By Opta
Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson

Los Angeles, April 10: Magic Johnson shockingly stepped down as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations on Tuesday (April 9) before the team’s final game of the season.

Johnson called an impromptu press conference where he announced the news. He said part of the reason he made the decision was to maintain his relationship with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

“I think that with (Jeanie) and I, I want to always preserve my relationship with her,” Johnson said.

“And I think I had more fun when I was able to the be big brother and ambassador.”

Johnson said he wanted to be available to players who seek his mentorship, something he could not do in his position with Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about all those times, all the guys who want me to be a mentor, be a part of their lives and I can’t even do that,” Johnson said.

“I have more fun on the other side than on this side. … I want to go back to having fun. I want to go back to who I was before taking on this job."

Johnson spoke with the media before discussing his resignation with Buss.

The Lakers entered the season with high expectations after they signed star LeBron James to a four-year, $153.3 million contract in July. They opened with a 20-14 record, but James suffered a strained groin on Dec. 25. He missed the next 17 games and the team never recovered.

The Lakers also dealt with injuries to key role players — including Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart — and they shut down James for the rest of 2018-19 in late March.

Los Angeles was widely expected to move on from coach Luke Walton this offseason and he believed he would be fired after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN. But, Walton’s job status is now uncertain following Johnson’s announcement, the report says.

Johnson took over in the Lakers front office in February 2017. Los Angeles has now missed the playoffs for six straight seasons.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 1 - 0 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: los angeles lakers nba basketball
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue