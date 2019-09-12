English
Manish Kaushik gets off to a dominating start at the AIBA Men's World Championships

By
Manish Kaushik gets off to a dominating start at the AIBA Mens World Championships

Bengaluru, Sept. 12: 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63 kg) made his World Championships debut with a a convincing 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Argen Ullu Kadyrbek at the AIBA Men's World Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Thursday.

Manish's opponent began on an aggressive note and caused him some initial problems. In the second round, the Indian pugilist made a strong come back and defended brilliantly relying on counter-punches and some stark footwork that took his opponent by surprise. His swift footwork never let his opponent settle down throughout the bout. Manish took full advantage of Argen's tired legs in the third round and landed some clear punches to walk home with a unanimous decision.

"First round was tough and it was close. After that, my coaches told me how to play and I won the next two rounds clearly. I will next play against Netherland's boxer. I'll watch his videos and chalk out a strategy for him along with my coaches," said Manish after his bout.

Manish advanced to a second-round and will meet Netherland's Enrico Lacruz on Saturday as the 2018 India Open gold medallist has been continuing his fine form with a top of the podium at the Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament, earlier in the year too.

While Kaushik was the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the AIBA Men's World Championships, Duryodhan Negi will begin his medal hunt in 69kg against Armenia's Armenia's Koryun Astoyan on Friday.

Manish becomes the second Indian boxer after Brijesh Yadav (81kg) to notch up a win at the AIBA Men's World Championships this year. On Tuesday Brijesh had dominated Poland's Maleusz Goinski to set up a second-round showdown with Turkey's Bayram Malkan.

Amit Panghal (52kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) have been seeded as a total of four Indian boxers got first-round byes at this prestigious tournament where 488 athletes from 89 countries are vying for medals at this elite championship that will continue till September 21.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
