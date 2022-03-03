Martin Nguyen raring to bounce back at ONE: Lights Out

But this time around, instead of preparing at Sanford MMA, the 32-year-old Vietnamese-Australian had his training camp in Sydney to be closer to his family.

"The timing wasn't right. I just had to be [in Australia] for some family stuff going on. I had to be here for them, put my family first," Nguyen revealed.

"The training hasn't stopped. I'm training two times a day, seven days a week. It's been a constant grind, and I've been able to learn new things as well."

However, "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen's journey back to the top won't be easy because Gorobets is on a nine-bout winning streak. The 28-year-old with an 11-1 MMA record also has three submission victories and five knockouts to his name.

Making his ONE Championship debut at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Ukrainian is undoubtedly a formidable foe. Yet even with an impressive record, Nguyen is confident that his preparation will help him put up a great fight.

"I think he's a great fighter. I think he's a great athlete in general. He's built up his record, and he's made the big leagues now," Nguyen expressed. "But I don't think he's fought anyone that has been in the big leagues at all, so it's a good test for him, and it's a good test for me."

While Nguyen is a heavy hitter himself, he won't chase for an early finish if the opportunity isn't there. But he is ready for the grind against the newcomer in hopes of getting back on the winning track. Regardless of the approach, "The Situ-Asian" will compete to earn his 11th win in The Home of Martial Arts.

"I just need to get that 'W' back to get the ball rolling and start making my way back to the top, but my next opponent is my speed bump right now," Nguyen added.

"He is probably going to think that he's going to knock me out too, [but] I'm a hard fight for anybody that signs a contract."

Source: Media Release