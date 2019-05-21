Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen to meet in semis after confirming medals at India Open

Manju Rani, Monika and Kalavani also entered the 48kg semi-finals to confirm five medals for India on the second day of India's premier boxing tournament and bring India's total medal tally to 15.

Nepal's Mala Rai was no match for the London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom who wasted no time in progressing into the last-four with a commanding 5-0 win. Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat too was equally impressive with her flurry of punches against compatriot Anamika and registered a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Magical Mary! ⚡️🥊@MangteC puts up a flamboyant performance to breeze past her 🇳🇵 opponent with a sublime 5-0 win to start off her #IndianOpenBoxing 2019 in style. 👏👏#PunchMeinHainDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/rYcCvRLYOJ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 21, 2019

Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani kept attacking her opponent, Cleo Claveras Tesara of Philippines right from the start to earn a win by RSC (Referee Stop Contest) in Round 1 to move into the 48kg semi-finals. Monika was equally dominant in her quarter-final bout with Thailand's Apaporn Intongsee to earn a 5-0 win.

Kalavani was deemed the winner by RSC in Round 2 over Bhutan's Tandin Lhamo while Nitu did not enjoy the same fortunes and was blanked 0-5 by former world champion Josie Gabuco of Philippines.

10 Indian boxers had already confirmed medals even before the start of the event with 6 in men and 4 in women being placed in the semi-finals because of the smaller size of the draw.

Unstoppable Nikhat!👏💪@nikhat_zareen wins the All-🇮🇳 contest against #Anamika comfortably with a 5:0 verdict to advance to the next round. Kudos champ! 🥊#PunchMeinHainDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/hBEjnpj3Zx — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 21, 2019

On the men's side, Brijesh Yadav and Sanjay are already into the 81kg semi-finals and so are Naman Tanwar and Sanjeet in 91kg and Satish Kumar and Atul Thakur in +91kg.

In women's, Lovlina Borgohain and and Anjali are already assured of medals in 69kg while Bhagyabati Kachari and Saweety Boora are through to the last-four in 75kg by virtue of a first round bye.

Earlier in the day, four Indian men pugilists made it to the quarter-finals. Pawan Kumar made short work of reigning Youth Olympic champion Brian Agustin Arregui of Argentina 4-1 for a place in the 69kg quarter-finals.

#PawanKumar continues India’s fine run on Day2; eke out 2018 Youth Olympics gold winner #BrianAugustinArregui in a thrilling contest in the 69kg prelims.



Check out some of the best moments from the bout 👇#PunchMeinHainDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/PEQwchiyvR — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 21, 2019

Promising Indian boxer Dinesh Dagar, who upset 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist at the GeeBee Boxing tournament recently, continued his fine form to notch up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Marjon Angcon Pianar of Philippines in the 69kg. In 60kg, Ankit proved too strong for Ryan Boy Empoc Moreno of Philippines whom he blanked 5-0.

In 75kg, Manjeet Panghal got a walkover into the last-eight while Ashish lost 0-5 to Colin Louis Richarno.

Source: Press Release