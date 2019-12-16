NBA: Dallas Mavericks star Doncic ruled out of Bucks clash

Doncic sprained his right ankle during the Mavs' 122-118 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday (December 14).

An NBA MVP contender this season, the 20-year-old was set to face fellow star Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Mavericks visit the Bucks.

However, he was ruled out on Sunday (December 15), with the Mavs writing on Twitter: "#Mavericks guard Luka Doncic suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of last night's game against Miami.

Dončić will not travel with the team to Milwaukee for Monday night’s game against the first-place Bucks. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) 15 December 2019

The Mavericks are 17-8 and sit third in the Western Conference, but Doncic's absence is a huge blow.

Doncic is enjoying a stellar season, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.