NBA: Dallas Mavericks star Doncic ruled out of Bucks clash

By Dejan Kalinic
Luka Doncic

New York, December 16: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss Monday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury.

Doncic sprained his right ankle during the Mavs' 122-118 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday (December 14).

An NBA MVP contender this season, the 20-year-old was set to face fellow star Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Mavericks visit the Bucks.

Doncic expected to miss Bucks clash with ankle sprain

However, he was ruled out on Sunday (December 15), with the Mavs writing on Twitter: "#Mavericks guard Luka Doncic suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of last night's game against Miami.

"Doncic will not travel with the team to Milwaukee for Monday night's game against the first-place Bucks."

The Mavericks are 17-8 and sit third in the Western Conference, but Doncic's absence is a huge blow.

Doncic is enjoying a stellar season, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
