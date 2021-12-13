Mavs star Doncic to miss multiple games with ongoing ankle issue

Doncic sprained his left ankle against the Denver Nuggets on November 15 and missed the following three games.

The Slovenian guard re-aggravated the ankle in Friday's 106-93 defeat to the Indiana Pacers and Kidd confirmed he will sit for Sunday's game with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Monday's clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

Dallas (12-13) have a busy upcoming schedule, with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and it remains unclear how long Doncic will be sidelined.

"He continues to get treatment, and we'll see how he feels for Wednesday's game," Kidd told reporters.

The Mavericks have lost all four games with Doncic absent this season, having also missed a December 4 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies with ankle soreness.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists this season.

The 22-year-old had a career-best scoring return in the 2019-20 season with 28.8 points per game.

Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will all miss tonight's game in Oklahoma City. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 12, 2021