Memphis F Precious Achiuwa declares for NBA Draft

The 6ft 9in, 225-pound forward from Nigeria is pegged to be a mid-first round pick and could go as early as the lottery.

In his one season at Memphis, Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds and was tied for seventh in Division I with 18 double-doubles.

He was named both the AAC player and freshman of the year, the first time in league history someone received the two awards in the same season.

"I've always dreamt of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game," Achiuwa wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I'd like to announce the next step on my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft."

Achiuwa's shooting away from the basket could use some improvement so he can become a bigger offensive threat, but he already possesses the skills near the hoop to make a smooth transition to the NBA.