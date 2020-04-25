English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Memphis F Precious Achiuwa declares for NBA Draft

By Matt Becker
Precious Achiuwa
After being named AAC player and freshman of the year, Precious Achiuwa has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

LA, April 25: Precious Achiuwa will enter the NBA Draft following an impressive freshman season at Memphis.

The 6ft 9in, 225-pound forward from Nigeria is pegged to be a mid-first round pick and could go as early as the lottery.

In his one season at Memphis, Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds and was tied for seventh in Division I with 18 double-doubles.

He was named both the AAC player and freshman of the year, the first time in league history someone received the two awards in the same season.

"I've always dreamt of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game," Achiuwa wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I'd like to announce the next step on my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft."

Achiuwa's shooting away from the basket could use some improvement so he can become a bigger offensive threat, but he already possesses the skills near the hoop to make a smooth transition to the NBA.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: basketball nba
Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue