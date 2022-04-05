Mikey Musumeci, Ruotolo brothers, Mohammed Boutasaa join ONE Championship

Boutasaa officially signed a deal to join ONE Super Series. The Dutch-Moroccan combatant from Amsterdam with the nickname "Too Sharp" has a 15-0 record. Aside from Dutch and European titles, Boutasaa also won the Enfusion 67kg World Championship.

Boutasaa joins the stacked ONE featherweight kickboxing division that includes Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov, and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Singapore-based promotion also signed 19-year-old lightweight twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo, who train out of Atos Jiu-Jitsu under multiple-time ADCC Submission Wrestling World Champion Andre "Deco" Galvao.

The Hawaii-born brothers started training jiu-jitsu when they were four years old and earned their black belts under Galvao in December 2021. Tye has a 21-7 record, while Kade has a 20-4 mark.

Aside from the ADCC World Championships, they've also competed in Fight to Win, Grapplefest, and WNO. There's no definite date for their ONE debuts yet, but any event after this year's ADCC would be a proper estimate.

Finally, the world's largest martial arts organization signed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Mikey Musumeci in addition to the above trio.

The 25-year-old competitor from New Jersey is a four-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Champion. He won two world titles at roosterweight and the other two at light featherweight.

He is also the Who's Number One 135lb titleholder and has a career record of 58-5. The fourth American to win an IBJJF world title earned his black belt at 18 years old after training under Gilbert "Durinho" Burns and Jonatas "Tagarela" Gurgel.

Musumeci will have his promotional debut at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 against Japanese veteran Masakazu "Ashikan-Judan" Imanari.

The event's name reveals that the main attraction will feature Regian "The Immortal" Eersel's defense of the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell and Jackie Buntan will also compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Also included in the card is a heavyweight mixed martial arts contest between Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.

Finally, #1-ranked strawweight MMA contender Bokang "Little Giant" Masunyane will face #2-ranked Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks for the right to face ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

