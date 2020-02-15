English
Bridges named MVP as USA beat Team World in Rising Stars Challenge

By Dejan Kalinic
Miles Bridges shines for Team USA
Miles Bridges shines for Team USA

New York, February 15: Team USA crushed Team World 151-131 in an entertaining Rising Stars Challenge on Friday (February 14).

The Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges was named MVP after scoring 20 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.

Eric Paschall had a team-high 23 points for USA, Collin Sexton chipped in with 21 and Zion Williamson finished with 14.

RJ Barrett led the way for Team World with a game-high 27 points as both sides put on a show.

USA made it back-to-back wins in the Rising Stars Challenge, with their victory coming thanks to a dominant second half in which they outscored Team World 80-50.

basketball nba
Saturday, February 15, 2020
