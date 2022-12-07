Mirabai Chanu emotionally proud after winning silver medal at IWF World Championships 2022 in Bogota

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, competing in the 49kg category, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in 113kg in 'clean and jerk' for an overall effort of 200kg.

The Indian finished behind China's Jiang Huihua, who won the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg) while her compatriot Zhihua took home the bronze medal with a total lift of 198kg (89kg+109kg).

The Manipuri lifter, who won her second medal at the World Championships after a gold in 2017, said she was emotionally proud to add another medal from the competition to her kitty and reveals the wrist pain she endured to land the silver medal.

"It's an emotionally proud moment for me to bring another world championship medal back home after five long years. The competition at the world championship is always intense with the best Olympian competing to at the highest level," said Mirabai.

"I had a wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country....I hope I'll be able to give India more of such moments preferably a Gold at the Asian Games and Paris Olympics as well," she added.

Mirabai also thanked her coach Vijay Sharma among others, "I would like to specially thank my coach Vijay sir, Sahdev sir, our federation, Government of India, Sports Authority of India, my team including OGQ & Team IOS, family, friends and my entire nation for always believing in me."

Chanu, who hurt her wrist during a training session in September, had competed in the National Games with the injury in October. The national coach Vijay Sharma, who was also proud of the effort, said lifting with the wrist issue was a challenge.

"It's been a truly proud moment for me to watch Mira grab another medal at the world championship after half a decade. It was a little challenging for her due to the wrist issue. But she managed to beat two of the top athletes and lifted 200kg so effortlessly," said Sharma.

"Seeing Mira I believe we are on the right track and she is definitely going to only work harder to bring out her A- game in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics."

The national coach also thanked the federation, the Government of India, SAI and the MYAS for all their support.

"I would like to thank the President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, Mr. Sahdev Yadav and the entire federation itself on the support provided to us throughout our journey," Sharma added.

"I would also like to express our gratitude to the Government of India and especially to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sports Authority of India for all their support."

The Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav congratulated Mirabai for her performance and inspiration she brings to other aspiring athletes of the country.

"I would like to congratulate to Mira and her team for such a stellar performance at the world championship. It's always a proud moment for us with Mira. Despite her troubled wrist, she truly deserved the medal after waiting for 5 years," said Yadav.

"She has been a true inspiration to all athletes this year with her first CWG gold and now a silver at world championship. This definitely shows that Indian weightlifting is on the right track and the lifters are hungry for more to bring more medals for India."