Anshul Mishra Achieves Top-10 Finish At 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship In Dubai

-MyKhel Team

Anshul Mishra, a 17-year-old amateur golf champion from India, achieved a significant milestone by finishing in the Top-10 at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. Competing for the first time at this event, Mishra scored a 2-under 70, bringing his total to 9-under 279, which placed him tied for seventh at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

Thailand's Pongsapak Laopakdee, known as Fifa, emerged victorious after a thrilling play-off. Starting six shots behind, he managed to catch up with a final round of 67. Fifa then birdied three times in the play-off to defeat Japan's Taisei Nagasaki on the third extra hole.

Mishra credited his performance to observing professional golfers at the DP World India Championship. He stated, "I feel like I managed the course pretty well this week, and it's got something to do with just watching the pros play at DP World India Championship." He specifically mentioned learning from Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Fifa shared insights into his nickname, explaining that it was inspired by his father's love for football tournaments like FIFA World Cup. He expressed gratitude that his father chose "FIFA" as his nickname. Fifa also acknowledged Thai golf legends Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat as inspirations.

Mishra's performance included eight birdies and six bogeys during his final round of 70. Reflecting on his game, he humorously remarked about eliminating bogeys: "Just get rid of all the bogeys! I would probably be in the playoffs if I shot a bogey-free round."

Fifa's victory was marked by a birdie-birdie finish that forced a play-off against Nagasaki. The play-off extended over three holes before Fifa secured victory with another birdie on the final hole.

Other Notable Performances

Among other participants, Japan's Rintaro Nakano finished third after shooting 71. Australia's Harry Takis ended fourth with an eagle on his final day. Billy Dowling from Australia and Vietnam's Khanh Hung Le shared fifth place after both faced challenges but finished strong.

Mishra shared seventh place with Korea's Minsu Kim and Seonghyeon An, along with China's Xihuan Chang. The next Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is scheduled for New Zealand in 2026.

Indian Contingent Performance

Four out of five Indian players made it past the cut this week. Following Mishra was Raghav Gulati at T-27th place with scores of 73-70-71-75. Rakshit Dahiya finished T-42nd with rounds of 72-72-74-77. Ranveer Mitroo ended T-48th while Harman Sachdeva did not make it past the cut.

Mishra expressed gratitude towards his coach Jesse Grewal and appreciated having his father Amit accompany him during this tournament. His journey reflects dedication and learning from seasoned professionals which contributed significantly to his success.