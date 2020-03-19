Coronavirus in sport: Tokyo Games chief Mori attended meeting with official who was tested positive

Mori and Tashima attended a board meeting regarding the Rugby World Cup. Tashima tested positive for the virus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

However, Mori, who is now 82 and has lung cancer, has not been tested because he has no symptoms of the virus and does not meet testing requirements, an official from Mori's office said.

Accoring to Reuters news agncy reports, at the meeting, about 60 people were in a room and Mori was seated about 10M away from Tashima on the opposite side of the table.

This was confirmed by Rugby World Cup organising committee spokesman Jun Kusumoto.

Local health authorities have contacted those believed to be at risk of contracting the virus from Tashima but that does not include Mori.

"He goes to hospital three times a week for dialysis, so if he develops fever or has other symptoms, a doctor will be able to test for it," the official from Mori's office was quoted as saying.

Doubts are mounting that the Tokyo Games can proceed as planned given disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic but organising committee and Japanese government officials have said the event will go ahead as scheduled and will not be held behind closed doors.

IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics as athletes voice virus concerns

Hiroshi Iijima, deputy governor of Saitama prefecture, who also attended the meeting decided to self-quarantine and will not return to work until March 23, Ryoji Hiraiwa, a prefectural official said.

Iijima does not have any coronavirus-related symptoms and tested negative after taking a test on Wednesday, he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Mori on March 16, without providing details.

He did not directly address a question about whether Abe will test for the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)