Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr takes on wushu specialist Eduard Folayang in retirement fight

The legends are set to meet in a colossal "Wushu Vs. Muay Thai Legends Fight" during ONE Championship's tenth-anniversary event, which is scheduled to take place on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules will govern the fight. A win by the 45-year-old Australian icon will earn him exactly 100 career victories in his three-decade-long career.

But standing in the way of what could be Parr's final victory before retirement is Folayang, who will compete in "the art of eight limbs" for the first time.

The Team Lakay mainstay may not have vast Muay Thai experience like Parr. However, his devastating strikes will come in handy to surprise his foe.

The 38-year-old fighter from Baguio City earned 11 major medals in wushu competitions, including three golds at the Southeast Asian Games. Winning his Muay Thai debut might motivate him to become a two-sport world champion.

On the other hand, the Boonchu Gym representative will leave the competition with an illustrious legacy. Aside from being a 10-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, Parr was also the runner-up in the reality television program "The Contender Asia" in 2008.

He scored victories over some of the sport's biggest names like Dzhabar Askerov, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Lamsongkram Chuwattana. Parr hopes to add Folayang to the list of legends he has defeated before hanging up his gloves for good.

"At 45 [years old], I've finally come to terms with no longer being a young man in this brutal combat sport. Massive thank you to Mr. @yodchatri for believing in me and allowing me to have my farewell fight on @onechampionship," Parr shared on his Instagram account.

The Parr vs. Folayang showdown is just one of the monumental attractions in the stacked ONE X fight card.

In the main event, Angela Lee will defend the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex in the main event.



Adriano Moraes will also be defending the ONE Flyweight World Championship against #2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu.



In the striking department, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also try to prolong his reign when he faces #4-ranked contender Alaverdi Ramazanov.



Capitan Petchyindee will put the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship up against Hiroki Akimoto.



Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz Allazov will settle the finale of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship. The winner of this contest will earn a title shot at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title currently held by Superbon.



Finally, MMA icon Demetrious Johnson will square off versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a four-round hybrid rules match.

Here is how the ONE X card looks as it stands:

Women's Atomweight Championship Bout: Angela Lee vs. Stamp

Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Flyweight Freestyle Bout: Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Nong-O vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship Bout: Captain vs. Hiroki Akimoto

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai

Women's Atomweight Bout: Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Mutazaev

Strawweight Bout: Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Wushu vs. Muay Thai Legends Fight: John Wayne Parr vs. Eduard Folayang

Source: Media Release