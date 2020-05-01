English
NBA Academy India's Jagshaanbir Singh joins Points Park University team

By Pti
NBA Academy India's Jagshaanbir Singh joins Points Park University team

Pittsburgh (USA), May 1: NBA Academy India product Jagshaanbir Singh has been signed by the Point Park University men's basketball team as its overseas player for the 2020-21 season.

The seven feet tall center was most recently at Golden State Prep in California. Jagshaanbir was part of the first-ever class selected to participate in the NBA Academy India.

When the program was launched in 2017, he was among 22 elite male prospects who were selected following a nationwide search of basketball talent in India called ACG-NBA Jump.

After receiving training from NBA Academy India, he came to the United States to play on the post-grad level at Golden State Prep.

"We are really excited to have Jagshaan as part of the Point Park University family," Pioneers head coach Joe Lewandowski said in a statement issued by NBA India.

"Jagshaan has great size and athleticism as well as a tremendous understanding of the game. He has been well-coached. We are excited about his potential."

"We're really excited about our entire 2020 recruiting class, but this one is a huge pickup," added associate head coach Daryn Freedman, who has a history of coaching big men from India, including former NBA player Sim Bhullar.

During his time with NBA Academy India, Jagshaanbir was selected for the NBA's Asia Pacific Team camp held in China.

In August 2018, he represented the Indian national team at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship in Thailand.

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
