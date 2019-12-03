NBA wrap: Bucks cruise to 12th straight win, 76ers beat Jazz

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks crushed the struggling New York Knicks 132-88 to improve to 18-3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 22 minutes, but still finished with a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bucks' bench was again given a chance to impress and D.J. Wilson finished with 19 points, while George Hill contributed 14.

The 76ers stretched their own winning streak to four by overcoming the Utah Jazz 103-94.

Joel Embiid had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris finished with 26 points.

Young helps Hawks end losing run

Trae Young's 24 points and seven assists helped the Atlanta Hawks end a 10-game losing streak by beating the Golden State Warriors 104-79.

Domantas Sabonis' 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists saw the Indiana Pacers past the Memphis Grizzlies 117-104.

Woes for Barrett, Knox

The Knicks were thrashed by the Bucks and RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox II struggled. Barrett went 0-of-nine from the field and had two points in 20 minutes, while Knox was one-of-nine.

Heroic Horford

76ers forward Al Horford produced a huge defensive play to deny Bojan Bogdanovic.

Monday's results

Phoenix Suns 109-104 Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers 103-94 Utah Jazz

Atlanta Hawks 104-79 Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers 117-104 Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks 132-88 New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls 113-106 Sacramento Kings

Lakers at Nuggets

The top two in the Western Conference do battle. The Lakers (17-3) will look to bounce back from their defeat to the Dallas Mavericks when they visit the Denver Nuggets (13-4) on Tuesday (December 3).