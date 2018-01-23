Bucks fire Jason Kidd and seek 'fresh approach'

Milwaukee, January 23: The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Jason Kidd in a surprise move on Monday (January 22).

The Bucks (23-22) had lost four of their last five before Monday's game against Phoenix Suns and have a slim one-game lead on the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will lead the team against the Suns.

“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change,” general manager Jon Horst said.

"We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships.

"Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

The Bucks have relieved Jason Kidd of Head Coaching Duties https://t.co/36b0UR0O6y — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 22, 2018

The team has a formidable young roster, led by All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the talent has not resulted in an upper-echelon team in the conference.

Kidd last week blamed the lack of results on a shortage of experience.

The 44-year-old went 139-152 in three-plus seasons with the Bucks and made the playoffs twice.

Source: OPTA