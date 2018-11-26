NBA: Butler's buzzer-beater pushes 76ers past Nets, Lakers lose

The 29-year-old forward knocked down a step-back three-pointer with less than a second to play to give Philadelphia a 127-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (November 25). Butler was acquired by the 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 12.

The 76ers trailed by double-digits for most of the game and were down by 13 with five minutes, 38 seconds remaining after a three-pointer by Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Philadelphia, however, responded with a 19-5 run to take a one-point lead.

But Dinwiddie answered with another basket to swing the scoreboard back in the Nets' favour, setting up Butler's three-pointer. The Philadelphia star tallied 34 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Butler also hit a game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets on November 17.

Jimmy Butler with ANOTHER game winner for the 76ers!



The dude is a closer.pic.twitter.com/iK8SL8h6eP — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 26, 2018

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers' three-game winning streak came to an end when they fell to the Magic 108-104. Orlando center Nikola Vucevic led his team to the victory with a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds. He also added seven assists.

LeBron James registered a team-high 24 points and seven assists in the losing effort. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 21 points.

Harris heroics

Tobias Harris scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Clippers to a 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dwyane Wade tallied 35 points off the Heat bench against the Raptors. Miami, however, fell 125-115.

Bad Bridges

Miles Bridges was one-of-six shooting and finished with a minus-four in the Hornets' 124-123 loss to the Hawks.

Kings guard Frank Mason III scored three points and was a minus-15 in his team's 133-112 loss to the Jazz.

Collins, Conley produce highlights

Trae Young passed to John Collins for a big jam.

Mike Conley produced a slick dribble and a scoop layup.

Sunday's results

Orlando Magic 108-104 Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons 118-107 Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks 124-123 Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers 127-125 Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks 103-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors 125-115 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz 133-112 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 104-100 Portland Trail Blazers

Rockets at Wizards

Both Houston (9-9) and Washington (7-12) have underperformed so far this season. The Rockets appeared to be rebounding when they won five in a row last week, but have since dropped two straight. The Wizards have picked up victories in two of their last three after starting the season 6-11.