NBA: Celtics coach Stevens wants more despite 14-game streak

Boston, November 19: The Boston Celtics have won 14 consecutive games but head coach Brad Stevens said the in-form NBA side still have to "play a lot better".

Boston are sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-2 record despite losing one of their key players, off-season recruit Gordon Hayward, for the remainder of the campaign.

However, Stevens wants more from Kyrie Irving and the high-flying Celtics.

"We've got to be better, and we know that," Stevens said, via ESPN.com. "We can't get so caught up in the results of all these games and ride that emotion.

"We've been fortunate to win a lot of the games in this streak, including Thursday night. If we dig ourselves a 17-point hole every other game, it's not going to be as much fun as we've had recently."

With the Celtics' latest win against reigning champions the Golden State Warriors on Thursday (November 16), Boston created buzz around the NBA as the leaders of the Eastern Conference after holding the league's top-ranked offense to only 88 points, but yet Stevens says, "there's a lot to improve on."

"I thought that we played really hard on Thursday, and we really battled defensively and all that stuff, but if we play offense at the same level that we did Thursday night, we'll get beat ," Stevens said.

