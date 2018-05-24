English

NBA: Celtics rebound with key game-five win over Cavs

Posted By:
Al Horford of Boston Celtics
Al Horford of Boston Celtics

New York, May 24: The Boston Celtics regained their form, rebounding from two straight losses to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 in game five of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Boston regained the series lead 3-2 by jumping out to a 32-19 advantage after the first quarter. The Celtics rediscovered their tenacity on defense, forcing Cleveland to shoot just 42 per cent from the field on Wednesday (May 23).

Rookie Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Al Horford added 15 points and 12 rebounds while re-establishing his presence in the paint.

Jaylen Brown struggled to shoot, hitting just two of eight from three-point range, but the Celtics star finished with 17 points, contributing where and when needed.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers, flirting with a triple-double scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds and five assists, but once again received little help from his supporting cast.

It appeared the Cavaliers had cracked the Celtics' hold on the series by winning games three and four, but Boston were in control from the first whistle Wednesday, proving the team is not ready to fade into the night.

SUPER SMART

Celtics reserve Marcus Smart scored 13 points on five-of-nine shooting with four assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes. Coming off the bench, Smart provided energy on both ends of the court, stifling the Cavs' offense, while hitting some shots of his own.

HILL, SMITH BATTLE

Cavaliers starting guards George Hill and J.R. Smith were completely outclassed Wednesday. Hill scored just seven points on one-of-five shooting, while Smith added two points on one-of-six shooting. Neither has been able to find their form all series.

CELTICS' IMPRESSIVE DEFENSE

Defense led to offense for the Celtics.

WARRIORS AT ROCKETS

Houston stole game four with a late rally, setting up a chance to fully utilise their home-court advantage. James Harden has been shaky at times throughout the playoffs, but he fought off Golden State's pesky defense to give the Rockets a chance at snapping the Warriors' reign out West. Golden State could be without Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, both ruled questionable for game five.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue