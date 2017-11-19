NBA: Celtics win 15th straight, 76ers in collapse against Warriors

Boston, Novembe 19: The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 15 games as reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors produced a stunning comeback to stop the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston maintained their unbeaten run with a 110-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday (November 18).

The Celtics erased a 16-point deficit as Boston now enjoy their fight-longest winning streak, four behind the 2008-09 team.

Jaylen Brown had a career-high 27 points for the Celtics, while the Hawks were led by Dennis Schroder's 23 points.

The Warriors rallied to beat the 76ers 124-116 after conceding 47 first-quarter points.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry scored 20 points on his own in the third quarter which was more than the 76ers could score as a team (15).

He finished with a game-high 35 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.

CELTICS STAY HOT THANKS TO IRVING

Stephens wanted the Celtics to play better offensively and Kyrie Irving did just that. He was incredibly efficient going 10-of-12 shooting from the floor and five of six from three-point range on his way to a 30-point, five-assist and four-rebound performance.

It was a night of efficiency in the NBA as Utah forward Derrick Favors also went 10 of 12 from the field with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the Jazz's 125-85 rout of the Orlando Magic.

Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews continued the trend, going eight of 14 from the field, but an even better six of eight from beyond the arc on his way to 22 points on the night in Dallas' 111-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He also added eight assists.

BLEDSOE STRUGGLES IN BUCKS LOSS

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe did not help his team's cause in the loss going two of 10 from the floor with six points, four assists, four rebounds and two turnovers.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers was quiet from the field in his team's 102-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, going three-of-14 shooting and one of six from three-point range with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

WHERE DID HE GO?!

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner loves playing in transition as is shown in how he treated Sacramento Kings' George Hill in a 102-90 win.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 102-87 Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics 110-99 Atlanta Hawks

Houston Rockets 105-83 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 102-90 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 125-85 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 124-116 Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks 111-79 Milwaukee Bucks

PISTONS AT TIMBERWOLVES

It is the early surprise of the NBA season against the team everyone expected to take the next step. The Detroit Pistons have been reenergised with the addition of Avery Bradley in their backcourt and a reinvigorated Andre Drummond.

They will take on a Minnesota Timberwolves side on Sunday (November 19) that started slow but hit their stride recently winning 10 of their last 13 games en route to a 10-5 record.

