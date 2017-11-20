NBA: Curry's offensive explosion leads Warriors past Nets

California, November 20: Stephen Curry scored a season-high 39 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118-111 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (November 19).

Golden State struggled at times defensively but Curry, who also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, helped the Warriors overcome a second-half Nets rally.

The Warriors led by 22 points at half-time, but allowed Brooklyn to torch the nets for 42 points in the third quarter. Allen Crabbe led the Nets' comeback attempt by scoring 25 points on six-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points with 10 rebounds for the Warriors to help the defending champions avoid an embarrassing upset loss.

The Warriors (13-4) have now won nine of their last 10 games to tie the Houston Rockets atop the Western Conference standings.

DOMINANT DRUMMOND

Pistons center Andre Drummond scored 20 points with 16 rebounds (nine offensive) in a 100-97 win over the Timberwolves. Drummond has now recorded a double-double in seven out of eight games this month. The Pistons (11-5) are tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball helped the Lakers to a 127-109 win over the Nuggets by scoring 11 points with 16 rebounds and 11 assists for his second-career triple-double. Ball recorded his first triple-double on November 11 against the Bucks, after flirting with one the second game of the season.

MISERABLE MORRIS

Wizards forward Markieff Morris scored just three points on one of 10 shooting in a 100-91 loss to the Raptors. Backup power forward Mike Scott scored nine points on four of six shooting in just 18 minutes, so Morris could find himself in a battle for his starting spot with more performances like that.

AWESOME OLADIPO

Victor Oladipo showed off his athleticism with a monstrous two-handed slam.

Oladipo scored 15 points to help the Pacers topple the Heat 120-95 on the road.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 100-91 Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers 120-95 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 118-111 Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons 100-97 Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns 113-105 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers 127-109 Denver Nuggets

CAVS AT PISTONS

Winners of four straight games, Cleveland have a short drive around Lake Erie to take on the Pistons. LeBron James has been in MVP-like form early this season, but there have already been rumblings of concern surrounding his heavy minutes.

Detroit can match the Cavs' physicality, making this an intriguing early-season matchup.

Source: OPTA