NBA: Davis leads Pelicans past Knicks with 48 points

New York, January 15: All-Star Anthony Davis posted a double-double as the New Orleans Pelicans ousted the New York Knicks 123-118 after overtime in the NBA on Sunday (January 14).

Davis has been battling a litany of injuries this season, but he reminded everyone why his presence on the court is so coveted with a season-high 48 points and 17 rebounds.

The Pelicans (22-20) trailed the Knicks by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, but Davis led a charge.

Davis also added four steals and three blocks, for his fifth career game with at least 45 points and 15 rebounds.

Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday added 31 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and DeMarcus Cousins registered a double-double, scoring 15 points with 16 rebounds and seven steals. The Pelicans finished the game with 17 steals overall.

BUTLER, TOWNS INSPIRE TIMBERWOLVES

Timberwolves stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota to a 120-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, while Butler added 24 points with five rebounds and four assists. Towns now has a double-double in nine straight games.

GAME TO FORGET FOR BUCKS

As one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks laid down a dud on Sunday, losing 97-79 against the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 22 points, but the Bucks mustered just 12 bench points in the blowout loss.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Miami Heat 97-79 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 (OT) New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers 120-97 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-103 Portland Trail Blazers

WARRIORS AT CAVS

A rematch of the last three NBA Finals pits the red-hot Golden State Warriors against the faltering Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland have dropped seven of their last nine games, struggling offensively since Isaiah Thomas' return. Golden State have rarely been fully healthy this season, but still lead the Western Conference.

