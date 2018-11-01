English

NBA: Rose scores 50 points in Timberwolves' win

By
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose

New York, November 1: Derrick Rose looked like the 2010-11 NBA MVP again on Wednesday (October 31).

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard dropped 50 points on the Utah Jazz in a 128-125 win.

The 50 points was also a career high, surpassing the 44 he scored on May 6, 2011.

Before Wednesday, that May 2011 contest was the last time Rose had scored more than 40 points in a game.

Here are five facts from Rose's unlikely career game

– This was the first time Rose scored at least 30 points since January 18, 2017.

– It is the first game he has scored more than 30 since December 18, 2015.

– Rose is the fifth Timberwolves player to score 50 points in a game. Karl-Anthony Towns set the team record with 56 in a game last season.

– Rose is the fourth player this season to score 50 points in a game. All four have occurred since October 23.

– While Rose's point total is what is going to get the attention, it was his defense that sealed the win. He blocked a three-point attempt from Dante Exum in the final seconds to secure the victory.

