NBA Draft 2019: Warriors take Michigan's Poole with 28th pick

By Opta
Los Angeles, June 21: The Golden State Warriors selected Michigan guard Jordan Poole with the 28th pick in the NBA Draft.

NBA Finals runners-up the Warriors confirmed Poole's selection at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday (June 20).

Poole averaged 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Wolverines in 2018-19.

He was part of one of the best defensive teams in the country last season and shot well from the three-point line as he finished shooting 36.9 per cent from beyond the arc.

The year prior, Poole went down in Michigan folklore for hitting one of the biggest shots in program history.

With the Wolverines down 63-61 with seconds left against Houston in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Poole put up a wild shot from beyond the arc to give Michigan the win.

Michigan would go on to play in the National Championship game later that year where they would fall to Villanova.

Poole played big minutes down the stretch for the team in back-to-back NCAA tournament runs and saw a Sweet-16 appearance as a sophomore as well.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers talked about taking players who project to play in the postseason and Poole has tons of experience in games that matter, so a playoff run should not be too big for him.

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

