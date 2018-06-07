English

WATCH: LeBron James throws alley-oop...to himself

New York, June 7: There is one man who truly knows just how good LeBron James is at distributing the basketball and that man is himself.

So, it only makes sense that the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar would throw a pass to himself to give him a look at a dunk against the Golden State Warriors.

James did just that in the first quarter of game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday as the 33-year-old delivered an alley-oop in the lane to his truly.

What is even more impressive about the play is it kind of looks like he caught between a shot and a pass and his only play was to toss it off the backboard to himself.

James – whose Cavs trail the Warriors 2-0 in the series – is known for always making the right basketball play, and honestly, that might have been the only play in that moment.

Gotta give him credit for that.

Meanwhile, the three-time NBA champion moved fifth for rebounds.

Source: OPTA

