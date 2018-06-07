WATCH: LeBron James throws alley-oop...to himself

So, it only makes sense that the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar would throw a pass to himself to give him a look at a dunk against the Golden State Warriors.

James did just that in the first quarter of game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday as the 33-year-old delivered an alley-oop in the lane to his truly.

What is even more impressive about the play is it kind of looks like he caught between a shot and a pass and his only play was to toss it off the backboard to himself.

James – whose Cavs trail the Warriors 2-0 in the series – is known for always making the right basketball play, and honestly, that might have been the only play in that moment.

Gotta give him credit for that.

Meanwhile, the three-time NBA champion moved fifth for rebounds.

