Oklahoma City mayor declares July 7 'Paul George Day'

Oklahoma, July 7: Oklahoma City is celebrating the return of Paul George.

The 28-year-old forward officially signed a multi-year contract to remain with the Thunder, the team announced on Friday.

The deal runs for four seasons and is worth $137million, according to a report from ESPN.

Following the announcement, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared Saturday, July 7 'Paul George Day' in honour of the forward’s commitment to the city.

George averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2017-18, his first season with the Thunder. He also shot 40.1 per cent from three-point range and dished out 3.3 assists per contest.

George, a five-time All-Star, was originally selected by the Pacers with the 10th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent seven seasons in Indiana before he was traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in July 2017.

The Thunder finished last season with a 48-34 record and earned the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Oklahoma City fell to the Jazz in six games in the first round.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
