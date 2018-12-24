English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: 76ers looking to fill open roster spot, improve depth, says Elton Brand

By Opta
NBA: 76ers looking to fill open roster spot, improve depth: Brand

Los Angeles, Dec 24: The Philadelphia 76ers may not be done making roster moves, according to general manager Elton Brand.

Philadelphia already acquired four-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, along with Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a second-round draft pick last month.

The 76ers have an open roster space and Brand said the Eastern Conference contenders are hoping to add a player who will help improve their depth.

"Very encouraged because we aren't a finished product yet," Brand said. "We added Jimmy Butler in November. That was great, it's not in February, when you have a bigger adjustment period.

"We have an open roster spot that we're going to look to fill. There's opportunity cost there, we don't want to miss out on something from the buyout market that we might add and miss out on potential trades as the trade deadline comes."

Brand said the 76ers – who boast a 22-12 record after upstaging the Toronto Raptors – could look to acquire a forward or center.

"Front-court depth is important to me for what our team needs right now," Brand said. "We're not a finished product right now. We're going to get better."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue