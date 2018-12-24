NBA: 76ers looking to fill open roster spot, improve depth, says Elton Brand

Philadelphia already acquired four-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, along with Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a second-round draft pick last month.

The 76ers have an open roster space and Brand said the Eastern Conference contenders are hoping to add a player who will help improve their depth.

"Very encouraged because we aren't a finished product yet," Brand said. "We added Jimmy Butler in November. That was great, it's not in February, when you have a bigger adjustment period.

"We have an open roster spot that we're going to look to fill. There's opportunity cost there, we don't want to miss out on something from the buyout market that we might add and miss out on potential trades as the trade deadline comes."

Brand said the 76ers – who boast a 22-12 record after upstaging the Toronto Raptors – could look to acquire a forward or center.

"Front-court depth is important to me for what our team needs right now," Brand said. "We're not a finished product right now. We're going to get better."