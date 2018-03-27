NBA G-League player Zeke Upshaw dies after collapsing during game

Upshaw, 26, fell with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter on Saturday (March 24) and was transferred to Spectrum Hospital.

His death was confirmed on Monday (March 26) by his mother Jewel in a statement issued via the Drive.

The release read: "After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am . To family, friends, team-mates, coaches, fans, and confidants, thank you for all your prayers and support during this most difficult time.

"Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We'd like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We'd also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family."

Upshaw went undrafted after his senior season at Hofstra; he played for Helios Suns and Basket Esch before joining the Drive in 2016.

A statement from the team read: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organisation both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke's family and friends during this difficult time."

