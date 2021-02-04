NBA Wrap: Giannis' triple-double lifts Bucks, Mavs snap losing streak

New York, February 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing win in the NBA on Wednesday (February 3), while the Dallas Mavericks snapped their losing streak.
Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks cruised past the Indiana Pacers 130-110.
Milwaukee had seven players in double-figures for points, with Bryn Forbes chipping in with 20 off the bench.
The Bucks improved to 13-8 despite another good performance by Pacers star Domantas Sabonis (33 points and 12 rebounds).
The Mavericks ended a run of six straight losses by overcoming the Atlanta Hawks 122-116.
Luka Doncic led Dallas with a double-double of 27 points and 14 assists as they improved to 9-13.
Embiid, George star
Joel Embiid starred with 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers claimed a fourth straight win by beating the Charlotte Hornets 118-111.
Paul George posted 36 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who eased past the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-99.
Bradley Beal had 32 points as the Washington Wizards edged the Miami Heat 103-100. Beal has had 25-plus points in 17 straight games to start the season, which is the most since 1976-77.
Zion Williamson's 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists saw the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 123-101.
Oladipo can't lift Rockets
Victor Oladipo went eight-of-24 from the field, and one-of-eight from three-point range, as the Houston Rockets were well beaten by the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-87.
Special Zion
Williamson got on the end of an Eric Bledsoe pass for a monstrous alley-oop slam.
Wednesday's results
Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 Indiana Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 Charlotte Hornets
Dallas Mavericks 122-116 Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers 121-99 Cleveland Cavaliers
Washington Wizards 103-100 Miami Heat
New York Knicks 107-103 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 104-87 Houston Rockets
San Antonio Spurs 111-108 Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings 116-111 Boston Celtics
Nuggets at Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-6) return to action with a clash at home to the Denver Nuggets (12-8) on Thursday (February 4).
