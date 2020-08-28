English
NBA hopes to resume playoffs on Friday or Saturday after calling off Thursday matches

By Joe Wright
NBA hopes to resume the playoffs from Friday or Saturday
NBA hopes to resume the playoffs from Friday or Saturday

New York, August 28: The NBA hopes to resume the playoffs from Friday or Saturday after confirming Thursday's games will not take place.

All three games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks opted to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The remaining games, between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, were also called off as players across the league posted messages in support of the Bucks' stance.

The NBA has also postponed Thursday's planned games and confirmed a conference call between players and team governors will be held "to discuss next steps".

NBA executive vice president Mike Bass said in a statement on Thursday: "NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled.

"There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labour Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps."

The scheduled games for Thursday in Orlando were the Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz, the Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks.


Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
