NBA India Games: 10 Things you didn't know about the Sacramento Kings

#DidYouKnow Vivek Ranadive's Sacramento Kings gave Sim Bhullar, a player of Indian descent, his first NBA minutes? pic.twitter.com/LwPICzxC26 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) September 4, 2016

Owner from Mumbai

Kings owner Vivek Randive was born in Mumbai and raised in the Juhu area.

He left India at the age of 16 to pursue higher studies at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) and later also enrolled at Harvard University to earn his MBA in 1983.

For leaving an indelible mark on the game of basketball, Oscar Robertson was bestowed with the 2018 NBA Lifetime Achievement Award #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/t2lTaUpZrQ — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) June 26, 2018

Triple-Double

Dedicated to the groundbreaking impact that Oscar Robertson had on and off the court, the Kings select one player every year for the Triple-Double award.

The triple depicts leadership, outstanding all-round game and sportsmanship - making up for the on-court influence. While the double signifies commitment to family and community service.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/DjthHjrm1lM

Iconic moments

One of the most iconic play-off moments for the Kings franchise came when Mike Bibby hit a go-ahead shot in the dying moments of the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

That was in the match against the Lakers , which gave his team a 3-2 lead in the series.

#DidYouKnow in Jan 1951,Indianapolis Olympians & Rochester Royals battled over SIX OVERTIMES to decide the winner? pic.twitter.com/aoiv9dhyZh — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) August 31, 2016

Semi-professional

Before the franchise took on the current name of the ‘Sacramento Kings' in 1985, they

were a semi-professional team from Rochester, NY and were addressed as ‘The Royals'.

In fact, the list of names in chronological order starting from 1923 is as follows: Rochester Seagrams, Rochester Eber Seagrams, Rochester Pros, Rochester Royals, Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City-Omaha Kings, Kansas City Kings.

Official mascot

The Sacramento Kings house an official mascot in the form of a lion named ‘Slamson' - in reference to the biblical hero ‘Samson'.

He can often be seen during Kings timeout breaks, messing with the crowd or pulling thunderous dunks off the trampoline. Get ready some amazing interaction with the Kings' king.

Shaquille arrives

In May, 2013, The Kings were sold for a then-record valuation of $535m to Randive, kick-starting a new area of restructuring the franchise under his able leadership.

Later, in September of the same year, Shaquille O' Neal acquired a minority share in the team, coining the term "Shaqramento Kings" in jest.

Just 2 more days till the #NBAFinals- 5th June! Who will walk away with the Larry O’ Brien Trophy? pic.twitter.com/bScp54qwrJ — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) June 3, 2015

First title

The Sacramento Kings(then Royals) won their first NBA title in 1951.

They beat the New York Knicks 4-3 in the Finals. So far, this is the only championship in franchise history.

Head coach

Kings' current head coach is Luke Walton, who is a former Laker and a two-time champion as well.

He has also served as assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors squad which defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 to lift the title.

Robertson the star

Oscar Robertson leads the Kings organisation in career points per game with a blazing average of 29.3.

Along with that he is the franchise leader in assists per game, minutes played, field goals made and a bunch of other categories.

Young talent

The Kings roster possesses elite young talent in Marvin Bagley III who was the second overall pick in the 2018 draft.

During his lone season of 33 games at Duke University, Bagley averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds. Standing at 6-foot-11, the 19-year-old is a pivotal part of the team alongside Fox and Hield.