NBA India Games: Getting to know Sacramento Kings' star Marvin Bagley III

The 6-foot-11 baller is set to stuff the highlight reels with the Sacramento Kings taking the floor against Indiana Pacers at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on October 4 and 5.

Let us get to know more about the 2018 No. 2 overall pick and all that he brings to the table.

1. Transfer to Sierra Canyon School

Bagely was transferred to Sierra Canyaon School in Chatsworth, California in 2016 and averaged an impressive 24.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in his last season.

As a result, he was named to the All-USA Today First-team in 2017.

View this post on Instagram THE EVERYTHING BAGEL A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

2. College scholarship

Bagley got his first college scholarship offer at just 14 years of age. He was a five-star recruit all throughout his high school career when he received an offer from the Northern Arizona University, followed by another one from Arizona State just three days later.

3. Love for football

Marvin's lineage has a strong inclination towards football. His father, Marvin Jr, used to play football at North Carolina A&T and in the AFL. Marvin III gave it a shot as well until he realised that he was better off taking up basketball.

4. Duke University

Bagley committed to Duke University in 2017 and by January of 2018, he acquired the title of the ACC record holder for most 30 points, 10 rebounds double-doubles in a season. He also broke the Duke Devils' freshman record of most rebounds by a freshman.

View this post on Instagram MARVIN. 🌀AGLEY. THE. 🔨HIRD. A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on Feb 4, 2019 at 9:10pm PST

5. Rookie award

Before declaring for the 2018 draft, Marvin III had bagged the ACC Rookie of the Year award, ACC Player of the Year award and was also named as a member of the All-ACC first team. Moreover, he ended up being a consensus member of the All-American First-Team as well.

6. All-American connection

His Grandfather, Joe Caldwell, was an All-American as well at Arizona State. He played for the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks followed by the Carolina Cougars of ABA. The NBA, ABA legend was also a gold medalist at the 1964 Olympics as well.

View this post on Instagram Welcome back, @mb3five 🤘 A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on Dec 7, 2018 at 7:05pm PST

7. Rap music

Bagley fell in love with rap music fairly early in his life and has been writing lyrics ever since he was 5 or 6 years old. He goes by the name of "MB3FIVE" and was recently involved in a rap back-and-forth with Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

8. Family bond

He once told the media that his parents have missed just one of his games till date and that's because he and his brother both had matches at the same time.

9. NCAA season

During the NCAA season, his father designed customised T-Shirts with the baller's screaming face printed on them. Later, the design was copied by other unauthorized sites who made illegal profits in Bagley's name.

10. Standout show

The second overall pick of the 2018 draft has already left an imprint on the league with his 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game average during his rookie year with the Kings. At just 20 years of age, he also had a standout Team USA camp in the build up to the FIBA World Cup.