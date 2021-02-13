NBA: Jazz beat Bucks to improve to 21-5, Lakers win seventh straight

The Western Conference-leading Jazz improved to 21-5 courtesy of a 129-115 victory over the Bucks on Friday (February 12).

Rudy Gobert (27 points), Joe Ingles (27), Donovan Mitchell (26) and Jordan Clarkson (25) all had 25-plus points for Utah, who have won six straight games.

Gobert also pulled down 12 rebounds in his double-double, while Ingles went seven-of-nine from three-point range, with the Jazz's 21-5 start their best 26-game record in franchise history.

GOBERT over the TOP on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/aMtz7GLMMy — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the Bucks with 29 points and 15 rebounds, but Milwaukee (16-10) slipped to back-to-back defeats.

The Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 115-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis (35 points and nine rebounds) and LeBron James (28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) again led the way for the Lakers (21-6).

Mavs win fourth straight as Rozier shines for Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks won a fourth straight game with a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Luka Doncic had a double-double of 46 points and 12 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis poured in 36 points. It marked the first time in NBA history a pair of foreign-born team-mates each had 35-plus points in a game, as per Stats Perform. Zion Williamson had 36 points for the Pelicans.

Terry Rozier's 41 points lifted the Charlotte Hornets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114.

Scary Terry drops 41. 13-20 FGM

6-10 3PM

9-9 FTM

@hornets W pic.twitter.com/lLByhrATA4 — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard posted 33 points as the Los Angeles Clippers improved to 19-8 with a 125-106 success over the Chicago Bulls.

Saddiq Bey had a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Detroit Pistons' surprise 108-102 win against the Boston Celtics. He was the first Pistons rookie with 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds since Grant Hill in 1995.

Misery for Wizards

The Washington Wizards dropped a second straight game, beaten by the New York Knicks 109-91. The Wizards shot at just 38.2 per cent from the field.

Porzingis in form

Porzingis went eight-of-13 from three-point range in the Mavericks' win, including hitting one from the logo.

KP from the logo for a career-high 8 threes! We're through 3Q ESPN pic.twitter.com/Rf8YNG5p4y — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2021

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 120-114 Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks 109-91 Washington Wizards San Antonio Spurs 125-114 Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks 143-130 New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers 125-106 Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics Denver Nuggets 97-95 Oklahoma City Thunder Utah Jazz 129-115 Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers 115-105 Memphis Grizzlies Portland Trail Blazers 129-110 Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic 123-112 Sacramento Kings

76ers at Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) take on a Phoenix Suns (15-9) team riding a four-game winning streak on Saturday.