Kawhi and Clippers overcome Doncic's Mavs in Dallas

By Matt Dorman
Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers ended the Dallas Mavericks' four-game winning run in the NBA season.

LA, January 22: Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic shared 72 points between them as the Los Angeles Clippers outgunned the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday.

Two-time NBA champion Leonard (36 points, 11 rebounds, two assists) and Dallas' MVP candidate Doncic (36 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) both recorded double-doubles in an entertaining encounter before the Clippers prevailed for a gritty road victory.

Landry Shamet's two late three-pointers proved the end for Dallas, who welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis and threatened to overturn an 11-point half-time deficit at American Airlines Center.

Mavs sensation Doncic led the comeback after being dunked on by Leonard in the second quarter, the former Toronto Raptors star blocking a shot at one end and then completing the breakaway slam.

The Mavs' first loss in five games was compounded by an Achilles injury that forced Dwight Powell out of the game in the opening quarter.

The Clippers have now won four successive games to sit second behind neighbours the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

Spurs at Pelicans

Zion Williamson will be the centre of attention in Wednesday's action. The number one draft pick has been cleared to make his long-awaited NBA debut when the struggling New Orleans Pelicans take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
