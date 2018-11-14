Durant keeps details of Green spat 'in-house' but envisages resolution

Green and Durant had a heated exchange at the end of regulation against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (November 12), with the former having failed to get a shot off after losing possession on the final play.

It was reported the confrontation continued in the locker room following the 121-116 overtime loss, though head coach Steve Kerr denied claims the three-time All-Star questioned Durant about his impending free agency.

Green was suspended for Tuesday's 110-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for "conduct detrimental to the team", but the two-time NBA Finals MVP is sure the team will get their affairs in order.

Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/9XZWQ5U6V8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 13, 2018

Asked if he felt the situation with Green could be resolved, Durant said: "I'm sure it will. We've got a long season ahead."

However, he refused to expand on what exactly took place between the duo.

"I'm gonna keep that in-house. That's what we do here," added Durant.

"I mean, obviously I know you guys got a job to do, but I'm not trying to give nobody no headlines. What happened, happened. We're trying to move on - just trying to play basketball."

Durant stated he "didn't really care either way" about Green's suspension but admitted it felt strange not to be competing alongside him.

"His presence has been a part of this team for a while - even before I got here. He's been a huge staple in this organisation. So, obviously it's definitely weird not having him around," he said.

"And just ... everything that went down. But that's what happens. S*** happens in the NBA. I just try to do my best to move on and be a basketball player.

"I don't got nothing else to do but to be the best player I can be every single day. I try not to worry about nothing else."

Kerr was pleased with how professionally the reigning NBA champions, who were also without Stephen Curry due to injury, dealt with the situation on Tuesday (November 13).

"Proud of them. Not an easy game with a back-to-back. Just coming in a little fatigued, a little emotionally spent and we had to grind it out," said Kerr.

"Proud of the guys. It wasn't our best game, but it was a good effort and we stayed solid."