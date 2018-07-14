NBA: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery

The Lakers made the announcement on Friday (July 13), with Ball reportedly was dealing with a torn meniscus.

Los Angeles never confirmed his meniscus was torn.

The Lakers said they will give an update after he undergoes surgery. There has been no timetable given for his return.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his left knee on Tuesday. An update will be provided following the completion of the surgery. pic.twitter.com/jHPyQ0rQZS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 13, 2018

Ball, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

He averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.

