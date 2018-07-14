English

NBA: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery

Los Angeles, July 14: Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday.

The Lakers made the announcement on Friday (July 13), with Ball reportedly was dealing with a torn meniscus.

Los Angeles never confirmed his meniscus was torn.

The Lakers said they will give an update after he undergoes surgery. There has been no timetable given for his return.

Ball, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

He averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
