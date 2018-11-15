NBA: LeBron passes Chamberlain for fifth on all-time scoring list

With James' shot in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday (November 14), the 2003 first overall pick put in the 31,420th point of his career, passing Chamberlain.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

Jordan is next up on the list at 32,292 career points.

the FINISH!



LeBron is doing it all at Staples Center!



27 PTS, 9 AST, 9 REB for King James!

At James' current points per game this season, the four-time MVP would pass Jordan early next year.