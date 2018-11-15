English

NBA: LeBron passes Chamberlain for fifth on all-time scoring list

By Opta
Los Angeles, November 15: LeBron James has passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list in the NBA.

With James' shot in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday (November 14), the 2003 first overall pick put in the 31,420th point of his career, passing Chamberlain.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

Jordan is next up on the list at 32,292 career points.

At James' current points per game this season, the four-time MVP would pass Jordan early next year.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
