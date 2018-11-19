NBA: LeBron scores 51 in Lakers' win, Warriors fall to Spurs

James scored 51 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead his team to a 113-97 win over Miami. James also connected on six of his eight three-point attempts in the victory.

Los Angeles carried a double-digit lead into half-time and extended their advantage to 16 by the end of the third quarter. From there, they cruised to the win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 19 points off the bench for the Lakers, who have won five of their last six games. Four Heat players reached double-figures in the losing effort.

🎥 LeBron dropped 51 points tonight in Miami to go along with his 8 boards and 3 helpers #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/cSlaHlBICc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Spurs 104-92 in San Antonio. Five Spurs players scored at least 10 points in the win, led by 24 from LaMarcus Aldridge. He also chipped in 18 rebounds.

The loss was the Warriors' third in a row. They have been playing without star guard Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since November 8 with a groin injury. Draymond Green also missed the game against San Antonio with a toe sprain.

Golden State dropped to 12-6 this season after being topped by the Spurs.

Lillard stars

Damian Lillard tallied 40 points and dished out five assists in the Trail Blazers' 119-109 win over the Wizards.

* @dame_lillard with 18 in the quarter" Our brain:

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it Us: IT’S DAME TIME pic.twitter.com/3e4c7Fmzsh — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 19, 2018

Magic center Nikola Vucevic came up one assist shy of a triple-double against the Knicks. He tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Orlando's 131-117 win.

Terrible Teague

Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague was just one-of-nine from the field and was a minus-18 in his team's 100-87 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gay turns back the clock

Spurs forward Rudy Gay turned back the clock with a huge dunk.

Sunday's results

Memphis Grizzlies 100-87 Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers 113-97 Miami Heat

Orlando Magic 131-117 New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 Washington Wizards

San Antonio Spurs 104-92 Golden State Warriors

Nuggets at Bucks

Two of the NBA's best young teams will matchup in Milwaukee on Monday (Novemebr 19). The Bucks, led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo, enter the game coming off a 19-point victory over the Bulls while Denver have lost five of their past six.