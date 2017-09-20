Home » More Sports »NBA: LA Lakers confirm Andrew Bogut signing

NBA: LA Lakers confirm Andrew Bogut signing

File Photo: Andrew Bogut
File Photo: Andrew Bogut

Los Angeles, September 20: Free-agent big man Andrew Bogut has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was confirmed on Tuesday (September 19).

Bogut, 32, joins the Lakers on a reported one-year deal worth $2.3million.

The Australian will likely come off the bench as a back-up to Brook Lopez for coach Luke Walton, who was an assistant with the 2015 championship Golden State Warriors team on which Bogut played.

Bogut has averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 12 seasons with four teams.

The championship-winning center has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career.

Last season, Bogut moved from the Mavericks to the Cavs, but played just one minute for Cleveland before breaking his leg.

Source: OPTA

Read more about: basketball nba la lakers
Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 6:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 20, 2017
