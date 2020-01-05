NBA-leading Bucks win 32nd game, Mavs lose in OT despite Doncic triple-double

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a game-high 32 points as the high-flying Bucks improved to 32-5 on Saturday (January 4).

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his points in the third quarter to fuel Milwaukee's fifth successive win since a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs (14-20) with 26 points on the road in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic's NBA-leading 10th triple-double of the season was not enough to stop the Dallas Mavericks from falling 123-120 to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.

With 39 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST, @luka7doncic now has the most triple-doubles (10) in a single season in @dallasmavs franchise history. pic.twitter.com/q70avlilUB — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2020

Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks, who succumbed to Terry Rozier's go-ahead shot from range in OT.

Rozier finished with 29 points as the Hornets erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Young sees Hawks soar

Trae Young's 41 points powered the struggling Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 116-111.

Jae Crowder (27 points), Jaren Jackson Jr. (24), Ja Morant (22) and Dillon Brooks (22) starred as the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 in LA.

Double-doubles from Fred VanVleet (29 points, 11 assists) and Serge Ibaka (21 points, 12 rebounds), and Kyle Lowry's 26 points guided the Toronto Raptors to a 121-102 win at the Brooklyn Nets.

The Utah Jazz topped the Orlando Magic 109-96 thanks to Donovan Mitchell's 32 points on the road.

Jamal Murray put up 39 points in the Denver Nuggets' 128-114 defeat away to the Washington Wizards.

Aldridge goes cold

LaMarcus Aldridge scored all 16 of his points in the first half, with the Spurs big man 0 of seven from the field in 15 second-half minutes.

Carter makes history

Hawks veteran Vince Carter, 42, received a standing ovation after he became the first NBA player in history to feature in four different decades.

Vince Carter checks in to a standing ovation as he becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to play in four decades. pic.twitter.com/x5vjRJlb5G — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2020

Saturday's results

Memphis Grizzlies 140-114 Los Angeles Clippers

Toronto Raptors 121-102 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 109-96 Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder 121-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks 116-111 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 111-104 Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards 128-124 Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons 111-104 Golden State Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks 127-118 San Antonio Spurs

Charlotte Hornets 123-120 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

New Orleans Pelicans 117-115 Sacramento Kings

Pistons at Lakers

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers (28-7) will welcome the Pistons (13-23) to Staples Center on Sunday (January 5). The Lakers have won four straight, while the Pistons are eyeing back-to-back victories.