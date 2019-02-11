English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sixers star Simmons wants to meet with Magic Johnson in off-season

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

Los Angeles, February 11: Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons wants to meet with Magic Johnson in the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers president revealed.

Johnson revealed prior to the Lakers' 143-120 loss to the 76ers that Simmons reached out to the Los Angeles franchise to find out if the pair could get together and discuss his position as a guard.

Speaking on Sunday (February 10), Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Johnson told reporters: "Not nothing going on. He wants to know how to play the position as a big guard."

"I love his game," Johnson said. "I love his vision, I love also, in terms of his basketball IQ. Very high basketball IQ. And look at 'em now. The East better watch out."

Johnson said he would be willing to sit down with Simmons, but reiterated that he would need approval from the Lakers, 76ers and the NBA before the two could meet this offseason.

" reached out to me, not to me directly — to the Lakers — to find out if we could get together this summer," said Johnson, who is considered one of the greatest guards in NBA history.

"I said, hey, you gotta clear it with the league. Everybody, the Sixers sign off, and we sign off, and the league signs off — there's not nothing going on — but he wants to know how to play the position as a big guard.

"It's fine. I will do that. But, if everybody doesn't sign off, then we can't get together."

Simmons, 22, is averaging 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8 assists in 2018-19. He was named an All-Star for the first time in January.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 0 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue