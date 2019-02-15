English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: Pelicans star Davis suffers shoulder injury

By Opta
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis

New York, February 15: Anthony Davis did not return to the floor after half-time for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday (February 14).

The 25-year-old forward left the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left shoulder injury, the team announced. Davis appeared to suffer the injury on the last play of the second quarter.

Davis scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists in 16 minutes before exiting the matchup.

He asked the Pelicans to move him in late January and the Los Angeles Lakers had been engaged in discussions about acquiring him. But, no deal was reached before the deadline and Davis will remain with New Orleans for at least the rest of the season.

The six-time All-Star also injured his finger in late January and missed eight games.

Davis entered play Thursday averaging 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue