NBA: Rockets 'parting ways' with Anthony

By Opta
Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles, November 16: Carmelo Anthony's stay in Houston is coming to an end after the Rockets confirmed they were parting ways with him.

Anthony has featured in just 10 games for Houston but the Rockets announced on Thursday (November 16) that they were moving on.

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution," said general manager Daryl Morey.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D'Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialised, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The Rockets signed Anthony before the start of season after the Atlanta Hawks bought out his contract following a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason.

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in Houston.

    basketball nba houston rockets
    Friday, November 16, 2018
