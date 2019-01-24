English

NBA: Harden matches another Chamberlain feat with 61-point game

By Opta
Houston Rockets star James Harden has scored at least 30 in 21 straight games
Los Angles, January 24: Houston Rockets star James Harden cannot stop scoring, delivering a 61-point performance on Wednesday.

The reigning MVP dropped 61 points in the Rockets' 114-110 win over the New York Knicks, giving him three 55-point games in the last calendar month.

He is the first player to accomplish that feat since Wilt Chamberlain in 1963.

"I just feel like every time the ball leaves his hand it's got a chance to go in," Knicks coach David Fizdale told reporters after the game. "That's greatness. He's a great player."

In addition to the 61 points, Harden has scored at least 30 in 21 straight games. He has 13 40-point games in that stretch and four 50-point games.

He also had 15 rebounds, which made him the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to tally 60 points and 15 rebounds in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

He went 22 of 25 from the free-throw line and five of 20 from three-point range, making him the first player ever to put up 20 attempts from beyond the arc and the penalty stripe in a single game.

And also, the 61 points is tied for the most ever scored by a visiting player at Madison Square Garden.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
