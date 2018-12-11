NBA: 76ers star Butler suffers strained groin

Butler missed all three of his shots and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes of action before leaving Monday's game.

Philadelphia acquired four-time NBA All-Star Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves last month in exchange for a package centred around Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Butler has averaged 21.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 12 games with the 76ers.

Medical Update: Jimmy Butler (strained groin) will not return. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 11, 2018

The 29-year-old has also shot 49.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range during his time in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia entered their matchup with Detroit having won five of their last six games.