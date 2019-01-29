English

LeBron James participates in full contact scrimmages, remains day-to-day

By Opta
Lakers star LeBron James
Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, January 29: LeBron James continues to make progress towards returning to the court, participating in full contact scrimmages on Monday (January 28) for the first time since straining his groin in December.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar remains listed as day-to-day and head coach Luke Walton is preparing to be without the three-time NBA champion for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (January 29).

But Walton did not rule out the possibility of James taking to the court.

"We'll see how his body responds to (scrimmages)," Walton said. "From there we'll take it as far as making those scrimmages longer, or if he says, 'Hey I feel great, I'll see if I can play,' then we'll make those adjustments."

James originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

He has missed the Lakers' last 16 games and the team have gone 6-10 in his absence.

The Lakers signed James to a four-year, $153.3million contract in July. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
