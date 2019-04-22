English

76ers star Butler, Nets' Dudley fined after playoff clash

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler
Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler

New York, April 22: Fines were handed down to Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler and Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley for their roles in the fight that broke out in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

The NBA fined Dudley $25,000, while Butler received a $15,000 fine for the incident in Philadelphia's thrilling 112-108 win as the 76ers claimed a commanding 3-1 series lead in the playoffs.

The scuffle began when Joel Embiid swatted hard at Jarrett Allen, which prompted Dudley to shove the 76ers All-Star.

Butler entered the fray to defend Embiid, which resulted in a shoving match that also involved Ben Simmons on Saturday (April 20).

"Dudley has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court incident which spilled into the spectator stands by shoving Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Butler has been fined $15,000 for escalating it further by then shoving Dudley," the NBA announced on Sunday (April 21).

Fortunately for both Butler and Dudley, they have not been suspended and will be able to play in Game 5 in Philadelphia on Tuesday (April 23).

Nets general manager Sean Marks reportedly was infuriated that Embiid did not receive a Flagrant 2 foul, which prompted him to burst into the referees' locker room after the game.

That resulted in Marks receiving a $25,000 fine and being suspended without pay for Game 5 of the series.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
